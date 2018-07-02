Delhi Underground: Going green

A child flies a kite in Nizamuddin. (Express photo by Abhinav Saha) A child flies a kite in Nizamuddin. (Express photo by Abhinav Saha)

Going green

At a press conference held by the National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC), where it addressed questions regarding tree felling for the redevelopment of government colonies in south Delhi, journalists were given small pots of different plants. To further its green image, the NBCC also held a tour of New Moti Bagh colony, among the first government housing projects that it developed.

No copying

Even as CM Arvind Kejriwal was holding a sit-in at the L-G’s office, Delhi BJP leaders too decided to hold a counter sit-in. This, however, didn’t go down well with the party command. A senior leader said that the BJP chief pulled up the Delhi unit. “It was communicated to the BJP leaders that there was no need for them to come across as emulating Kejriwal,” said the leader.

Pied Pipers of Haryana

At a public meet in Mewat to mark the launch of the second phase of the Jankranti Yatra Friday, multiple tempos with temporary speakers blaring Haryanvi music appeared to play a role similar to the Pied Piper of Hamlin. As the vehicles entered the anaaj mandi, scores of children followed in their wake, dancing in a frenzy, hands flailing and heads bobbing.

