Delhiites have till Nov 15 to avail power subsidy for last month, govt extends deadline

The last day to get power subsidy for the month of October has been extended by the Delhi government, and consumers can opt-in till November 15.

When the application window closed on October 31, around 35 lakh consumers had applied for the subsidy till that date.

“Taking cognizance of the demand of Delhiites, the Delhi government has extended the electricity subsidy application window till November 15. The applicants who opt-in for the subsidy by November 15 can avail of the benefit from October 1 onwards itself,” a statement issued by the government said.

There are 58 lakh electricity consumers in Delhi, out of which 47 lakh consumers received subsidy till September this year. Around 35 lakh consumers have opted-in so far.

The Delhi government provides 100% subsidy to those who use up to 200 units of electricity. Those who use up to 400 units get a 50% subsidy, capped at Rs 850. Around 30 lakh consumers, on an average, were not paying any bills over the past year.

Earlier this year, the government had announced that people would now have to opt-in for the subsidy. This was earlier applicable to all. The move came after the AAP government came under fire for offering “freebies” to people.

“Many people in Delhi were demanding that subsidies on electricity should be given only to those who are unable to pay the bills. They said that many people are capable of paying bills and they should be allowed to pay them. In view of this, the Delhi government had decided that from October 1, only those consumers will get subsidy on electricity, who will apply and opt-in for it,” the statement said.

The government also said that those applying after November 15 will have to pay the bill for the month of October and will have to opt-in for subsidy for the following month.

“Similarly, those who apply in December will have to pay electricity bills for October and November, and they will get a subsidy from December. After November 15, the month in which the electricity consumers will apply for subsidy, they will get the subsidy from that month itself and they will have to pay the bill for the previous month before filling the form,” the statement said.