Delhiites to enjoy municipal services at doorstep after civic bodies join hands with CSC

Several services of the municipal corporations of Delhi, such as payment of property tax, applying trade licenses, issuance of birth and death certificates and others under the municipal corporations of Delhi will now be available at over 3,000 common service centres (CSCs) across the city.

The CSC is one of the mission mode projects under the Digital India Programme of the Centre and has been set up by the Union ministry of electronics and information technology. The scheme provides a centralised collaborative framework for delivery of services to citizens.

A senior official of the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) said a memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been signed with CSC e-Governance Services India Limited to promote Digital India Programme and provide citizen-centric online services through 782 CSCs under EDMC.

Mayor of South MCD Mukesh Suryan said, “The South corporation has added online facilities at 1,441 CSCs.” Meanwhile, North MCD mayor Raja Iqbal Singh said online municipal services such as registration of birth and death, payment of property tax, eMutation, trade licenses, factory licenses, booking of parks and community halls, and renewal of tehbazari, hawking would be available through the CSCs.

He added, “Those without internet facilities may avail the services at the centres set up across the city.”