Delhiites awake to sunny day in national capital

Delhiites woke up to a bright, sunny day on Friday with the minimum temperature settling at 26.5 degrees Celsius. According to the MeT Department, no rainfall was recorded till 8:30 AM.

“The minimum temperature recored was 26.5 degrees Celsius, four notches above normal, while the maximum is likely to be 35.4 degrees Celsius a notch above normal,” a MeT Department official said. The humidity level will oscillate between 54 and 83 per cent, he said.

The weatherman has forecast “mainly clear sky later in the day.” The maximum and minimum temperatures predicted for tomorrow are 35 and 27 degrees Celsius respectively. On Thursday, the maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded at 36 degrees Celsius and 26.6 degrees Celsius respectively.

