Delhi: 3 arrested for killing 18-year-old over jacket

Nearly nine days after an 18-year-old man was allegedly kidnapped and killed in Outer Delhi’s Mangolpuri, police arrested three of his friends after a chase of nearly 5,000 km across five states.

According to police, the victim, Santosh Prasad, allegedly got into a fight with the accused on December 25 over his jacket that one of his friends wanted but he refused to lend it. Police said his friends wanted to teach him a lesson and allegedly attacked him with knives, killing him.

Prasad’s body was recovered from a canal on Monday after the accused were arrested.

According to police, Prasad’s parents lodged a missing person’s complaint on December 26. Two days later, they alleged he was last seen with four of his friends. Police found that all four men told their families that were in Kanpur. A team was sent there but the men couldn’t be found. Police then found that one of the accused was in his village in Bihar.

Parvinder Singh, DCP (Outerwest), said, “ The accused were frequently changing hideouts in those nine days. They went from Bihar to Agra and then to Rajasthan and Gujarat. We tracked them, and finally arrested three suspects from Gujarat.”