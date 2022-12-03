Delhi zoo to strengthen boundary wall after stray dogs attacked deer

With three deer having died at the Delhi zoo last month after being attacked by dogs, zoo officials said that the old boundary wall, which may have provided access to the dogs, is now being strengthened.

Akanksha Mahajan, who recently took charge as director of the zoo, said that three hog deer had died in the incident that happened around November 15-16. The then director had already ordered an inquiry into the incident to determine how the dogs entered the enclosure, she said.

“We have given orders to construct a new boundary wall. This boundary wall is damaged and we need a higher wall so that they (the dogs) can’t jump. By next week, they might be in a position to start the work. The whole boundary wall is likely to take around three to four months for completion,” Mahajan said.

“There were two-three issues. The boundary wall of the zoo is quite old and has a railway line close to the wall. In the gap between the railway line and the wall, there’s waste. The height of the wall is the same as it was when constructed, but since the gap has been filled up, the dogs get access to enter from such points. We have written to the railways to get the dumping cleared from those sites,” Mahajan said.

“We’ll try and cordon off the area near the wall completely with a chain link, so that there is no space to enter. We have also requested the MCD to take cognizance of the dogs and catch them and release them somewhere else,” she added.

The zoo boundary wall is more than 100 m away from the deer enclosure where the animals were attacked. While two animals died initially, the third one was injured and died later in the hospital.

“These animals were hog deer. Chinkaras, blackbucks, chital, hog deer – are not so stout. These deer are meek and cannot resist much. In contrast, sambar deer are stout,” Mahajan explained.

Advertisement

She added that the inquiry report would have more information based on how many paw marks they found of the dogs and other details.