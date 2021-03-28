Delhi zoo plans to get three tigers from Nagpur, Chennai

March 28, 2021 2:04:11 am
The Delhi zoo is seeking approval for bringing three tigers from Nagpur and Chennai as part of a conservation breeding programme.
National Zoological Park director Ramesh Pandey said the tigers would be brought in following an approval from the Central Zoo Authority (CZA). The plan is to bring a pair of tigers from Gorewada zoo in Nagpur and another male tiger from Chennai.
Pandey said the zoo is also planning to exchange a sloth bear from Nagpur.
The zoo currently has a pair of normal coated Bengal Tigers and five white tigers. A Bengal tigress named Barkha was brought to Delhi zoo from Kanpur in November last year.
The Zoo plans to reopen for visitors from April 1 — with Covid-19 safety protocols, improved services for visitors and new animal species — after remaining shut for a year since Covid-19 lockdown. When the gates reopen, visitors will be allowed for specific time slots during the day and tickets will be available only online — on the zoo website or through QR codes at the entrance.
