Saturday, March 27, 2021
Delhi zoo plans to get three tigers from Nagpur, Chennai

National Zoological Park director Ramesh Pandey said the tigers would be brought in following an approval from the Central Zoo Authority (CZA).

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
March 28, 2021 2:04:11 am
Delhi zoo newsThe plan is to bring a pair of tigers from Gorewada zoo in Nagpur and another male tiger from Chennai (Representational)

The Delhi zoo is seeking approval for bringing three tigers from Nagpur and Chennai as part of a conservation breeding programme.

National Zoological Park director Ramesh Pandey said the tigers would be brought in following an approval from the Central Zoo Authority (CZA). The plan is to bring a pair of tigers from Gorewada zoo in Nagpur and another male tiger from Chennai.

Pandey said the zoo is also planning to exchange a sloth bear from Nagpur.

The zoo currently has a pair of normal coated Bengal Tigers and five white tigers. A Bengal tigress named Barkha was brought to Delhi zoo from Kanpur in November last year.

The Zoo plans to reopen for visitors from April 1 — with Covid-19 safety protocols, improved services for visitors and new animal species — after remaining shut for a year since Covid-19 lockdown. When the gates reopen, visitors will be allowed for specific time slots during the day and tickets will be available only online — on the zoo website or through QR codes at the entrance.

