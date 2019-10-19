Delhi zoo director transferred from post

National Zoological Park director Renu Singh has been transferred from the post. The order came on Thursday — the same day that the zoo witnessed a “dramatic” incident, when a 28-year-old man jumped into the lion enclosure and was rescued.

Singh will be transferred to the position of Deputy Inspector General of Forests in the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, said an order issued by the ministry Thursday.

Dr Suneesh Buxy, a 1998 batch Indian Forest Service officer of AGMUT cadre, will take additional charge as Delhi zoo director “till a regular incumbent is appointed,” the order added.

“The element of DIGF post, which had been upgraded to the level of Inspector General of Forests… is downgraded to DIGF level for posting of Renu Singh,” the order said.

Singh told The Indian Express: “I had a very good term as director of the zoo. My team and I worked hard and overcame many challenges.”

On Thursday, Singh led a rescue team to the lion enclosure in the zoo where a “depressed” man came dangerously close to its 10-year-old occupant before being rescued.

The zoo has also been in the news this year over alleged irregularities in recording births and deaths of animals.