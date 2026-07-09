At the Delhi Zoo, curated Sunday morning walks to watch birds

Bird watchers spotting birds during a walk organized by Delhi Zoological Park, at New Delhi on Sunday, July 05, 2026. (Express photo by Abhinav Saha)

The morning was not too hot or humid yet, and about 25 people clustered together, some clutching binoculars or cameras with impressively long lenses. They all looked upwards, trying to find among the leaves the birds whose chirping filled the air.

This scene at the National Zoological Park (NZP) last Sunday has been recurring every week – for four Sundays now, a three-hour bird-watching walk has attracted hobbyists, photographers, and families to the Zoo.

The walk starts at 6:30 am. It is free – all that you pay while registering is the Zoo’s Rs 80 entry fee.

On July 5, when The Indian Express joined the walk, it was led by wildlife writer Surya Prakash – dressed for the part in khaki pants, a military-green t-shirt printed with beige paw marks, and a camouflage-print hat. Biologist Aarti Chavda and curator Manoj Kumar accompanied the group.