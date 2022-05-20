Delhi: 19-year-old, who joined Zepto delivery job to buy gift for sister’s wedding, killed in hit-and-run

A 19-year-old delivery staffer employed with grocery delivery platform Zepto succumbed to injuries after his two-wheeler was hit by an unidentified vehicle from the rear in Dwarka. A case of hit and run has been filed, said the police.

The victim, Karan Raju, was a resident of Goyla Dairy and joined Zepto two months ago.

His father said Karan joined Zepto about two months ago to help the family financially and save money to buy a gift for his sister’s wedding, scheduled for November.

“I work at a golf club in Gurgaon and earn very less. He wanted to support me financially, and now he has left us,” said the 50-year-old, who was on his way to Haridwar to perform the last rites.

“Karan would usually go with his friends for deliveries but that day he went alone as the location was near our home. Later, I received a call from his friend saying Karan had met with an accident. When I rushed to the spot, I saw my son lying near the railing. He was hit so hard that his scooter was broken. He was bleeding profusely and doctors put him directly on the ventilator,” he said.

Karan is survived by his parents and two sisters.

The accident took place on Monday, around 11.50 pm, near DnD restaurant in Dwarka Sector 10. He was first taken to DDU hospital and then referred to Safdarjung hospital. He was admitted to the ICU and died on Wednesday, said the police.

“A case has been registered under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code at Dwarka South police station. There was no eyewitness found at the spot and even the caller who informed the police only saw the victim lying on the road. We couldn’t take Karan’s statement as his condition was very severe,” said an officer..

“We are investigating the CCTV footage to identify the vehicle and arrest the driver. Investigation is underway,” said the officer.

On Twitter, Zepto posted: “We are deeply aggrieved by the death of Karan Raju (Zepto delivery partner working with Zypp). Karan was wearing his helmet and driving on the correct side of the road when he was hit by a vehicle from behind in what seems to be a hit-and-run incident in South Delhi while returning to our centre after completing a delivery. He passed away at the Safdarjung Hospital.”

“The team members from Zepto and Zypp have been with the family since the night of the accident, supporting and ensuring that they bear no pressure from the process or expenses (hospital bills, funeral expenses, etc). In addition, our team is working closely with relevant authorities, who recently filed an FIR, to assist them in any way we can with this case,” the company tweeted via its official account.

“We are helping the family with immediate financial aid of Rs 10 lakhs and an additional insurance grant of Rs 8 lakhs. We will continue to extend unceasing emotional and financial support to the family as they get through this difficult time,” it said.

Karan’s father said they were yet to receive the money.