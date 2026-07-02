‘Sorry Didi’: Delhi YouTuber hits girls’ scooter for views, father gets him arrested

The Delhi Police are probing several allegations against the YouTuber: risk to public safety; harassment of two-wheeler riders, mostly women and girls; and uploading videos of people on social media without consent. (Express photo)

On the evening of June 2, two sisters, both in Class X, were heading home on a two-wheeler from a tuition class in West Delhi.

Just as the girls were beneath a flyover, crossing to the other side of a congested road, someone rammed into their scooter from behind.

They turned around and saw a man on a bike, who proceeded to apologise. ‘Sorry didi’, he said.

When they got back home, they narrated the incident to their father.

“They told me that they got into an argument with a man who hit their two-wheeler from behind. He also talked down to them. I told them it’s okay, these things happen on the road,” said the father.