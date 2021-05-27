Delhi: YouTuber arrested for tying a dog to balloons to make it ‘fly’

After the video was uploaded on YouTube, officials from ‘People For Animals’ filed a complaint against Sharma at Malviya Nagar police station. (Screengrab)

The Delhi Police arrested a YouTuber who tied several balloons on the back of his dog in an effort to make it fly in the air.

Police said the accused, a 32-year-old Gaurav Sharma shot a video of his dog strapped to a bundle of helium balloons outside a building. Sharma then let go of the dog and it started to ‘fly away’

Sharma has over 4.5 million subscribers on YouTube and posted the video on his channel on May 21. After viewers criticised the video, he removed the clip and uploaded another video saying he took “all safety measures” while making the clip.

The incident took place in South Delhi’s Malviya Nagar last week. After the video was uploaded on YouTube, officials from ‘People For Animals’ filed a complaint against Sharma at Malviya Nagar police station.

In the video, Sharma is also seen standing atop a car with his dog, a toy pomeranian. Sharma lets go of the dog and it starts floating in the air and goes up to the second floor of a building. The dog can be seen floating in the air for brief moments as the YouTuber and the woman cheered on.

Atul Kumar Thakur, DCP (South) said they received a complaint from PFA alleging that Sharma risked his dog’s life. “We registered an FIR under sections of Disaster Management Act and Prevention to Cruelty to Animal Act. The accused, a resident of Panchseel Vihar in Malviya Nagar has been arrested. He told us he is a YouTuber and made the video for his channel,” said the DCP.