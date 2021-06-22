Delhi: Youth held for kidnapping minor he met on Likee

A kidnapping case was lodged and several teams were formed to nab the suspect, now in custody.

A 19-year-old youth was arrested by Delhi Police for allegedly kidnapping a minor he met on Likee, a video sharing app similar to TikTok.

DCP (south) Atul Kumar Thakur said, “We have arrested the accused identified as Tanzeel Ahmed after we received a complaint on Monday evening from a man that his 15-year-old sister was missing since morning. The victim is a class VIII student. After enquiry conducted by the SHO Balihar Singh, we came to know that she was in constant touch with one person through Likee app. Her elder sister also informed us that the alleged person never met her and they suspect his involvement.”

A kidnapping case was lodged and several teams were formed to nab the suspect. “With the help of technical surveillance, we traced his location in Bijnor. One of the teams was sent to Bijnor along with the victim’s mother and they reached the village Anisha Nangli, in District Bijnor and rescued the girl. The accused is a carpenter in his village and further investigations are on,” he said.