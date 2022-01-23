Delhi: Youth arrested for threatening to upload woman’s private photos, extorting Rs 2 lakh

A 32-year-old man from Saharanpur has been arrested for allegedly blackmailing and extorting Rs 2 lakh from a woman he met on a matrimonial website. The police said the accused has cheated and extorted money from at least half a dozen women in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and other states.

The accused, identified as Sachin Sachdeva, recently completed his MBA from Lovely Professional University in Jalandhar and was looking for a job, cops said. He created an ID on the website and threatened to upload the woman’s private photos online.

According to the police, the woman met Sachdeva in October last year. He lied about his job and promised to marry her. Later, he extorted Rs 2 lakh from her by threatening to publicise her private photos and started demanding more money.

The woman, who works at an IT firm in Gurgaon, lodged a complaint with the Shahdara police

R Sathiyasundaram, DCP (Shahdara) said, “We found that Sachdeva was staying at Neb Sarai, but frequently changed his hideouts. Multiple raids were conducted and the accused was caught on Friday.”

During interrogation, the accused told the police that he was unemployed and started targeting women to earn money. He would promise to marry the women he met online and later extort money from them.

“We found that he has cheated at least five women of Rs 10-12 lakh. Some of them are from Ghaziabad, Bhopal and other cities. We are investigating the matter,” the police officer said.