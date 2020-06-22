Yoga reduces migraines: AIIMS study

A study conducted by AIIMS doctors has found that yoga can reduce not just migraines but even lower treatment cost of the disease. A study conducted by AIIMS doctors has found that yoga can reduce not just migraines but even lower treatment cost of the disease.

A study conducted by AIIMS doctors has found that yoga can reduce not just migraines but even lower treatment cost of the disease. The study, ‘Effect of yoga as add on therapy in migraine’, was published in the online issue of Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology. The new research suggests that yoga may help people with migraine, and lead to headaches that happen less often, don’t last as long and are less painful. A total of 114 patients with episodic migraine were recruited to one of two groups for the study.

“The first group received conventional medical therapy as prescribed by their doctors, while the second got conventional treatment, plus a yoga programme that included breathing exercises, relaxation techniques and yogic postures,” the study stated. The yoga protocol was prepared by yoga physicians at the Centre for Integrative Medicine and Research (CIMR) at AIIMS.

Dr Gautam Sharma, professor in-charge, Center for Integrative Medicine and Research, AIIMS, and one of the authors of the study, said: “Performing yoga is a stress-buster; several studies have shown stress is one of the precipitants for migraine.”

