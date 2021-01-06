Delhi: Year after violence, parallel marches by JNUSU and ABVP

Standing at the Sabarmati T-point on the JNU campus, where violence had broken out on the same day last year, students and teachers held a protest Tuesday. Around 100 masked persons had gone on a rampage on January 5, leaving 36 students, teachers and staff injured. Police investigation into the incident has made little progress while the university’s internal probe has been shelved.

The JNU Students’ Union (JNUSU) and the JNU Teachers’ Association (JNUTA) said they had assembled for a ‘peace vigil’ to demand justice, and raised slogans of ‘JNU zindabad’ and ‘JNU pe hamla nahi sahenge’. Candles were lit and lined on the road to spell ‘JNU’. Incidentally, last year’s violence took place following a peace vigil called by JNUTA after a day of clashes between Left and Right student outfits on campus.

Said JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, who received 16 stitches on her head after allegedly being hit by iron rods, “Last year, we were standing at the same place to ensure there is no violence in campus… They did not know how to break our peaceful democratic movement by way of ideas, that is why they thought if they beat us with lathis and rods, they will break our movement… We are fighting for a socially inclusive, gender inclusive JNU. Even if we are beaten up again, we will respond with debate and dissent.” JNUSU vice-president Saket Moon said they had collected to raise their “voice for justice”.

The ABVP too held a padyatra from Sabarmati dhaba to the main gate against ‘Red terror’, as they alleged it was the ‘communists’ who had turned violent last year. “What is saddening and unacceptable is the JNU administration and Delhi Police have still not taken any disciplinary and legal action against those who committed the January 5 violence even after one year,” said ABVP-JNU secretary Govind Dangi.

JNUTA also wrote a letter to the Registrar, saying, “While the conduct of the administration was circumspect from the start, both during and after the attack, its silence today confirms its complicity.” Registrar Pramod Kumar did not respond to calls and texts.