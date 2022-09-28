Delhi: Yamuna water level remains above danger mark

The water level of the Yamuna flowing in Delhi remained well above the ‘danger’ mark Wednesday morning.

The water level at the Old Railway Bridge was 206.59 metres at 8 am.

The ‘danger’ level is considered to be 205.33 metres. The level at the bridge is likely to reach 206.6 metres by 11 am, according to the Central Water Commission (CWC).

The level at the Old Railway Bridge breached the ‘danger’ mark to reach 205.46 m at around 9 pm Monday and it has been flowing above the danger level since then.

The water level is likely to decrease Wednesday, an official in the city’s flood control room said.

The discharge from the Hathnikund barrage peaked at 2,95,912 cusecs between 5 am and 6 am Monday and the effect of the release of this water was seen in the water level remaining above the danger mark, the official said.

Residents take shelter on roads as the Yamuna river continues to flow above the danger mark, in New Delhi, September 28, 2022. (PTI) Residents take shelter on roads as the Yamuna river continues to flow above the danger mark, in New Delhi, September 28, 2022. (PTI)

With the discharge reducing to around 25,481 cusecs at 8 am Wednesday, the water level is likely to fall, he added.

East Delhi District Magistrate Anil Banka said that around 8,000 to 9,000 people had so far moved from the floodplains around the river in Delhi.

He added that temporary shelters have been set up near places like Majnu Ka Tilla.

A diary farmer pulls a cow, stranded in a flooded farm, to drier land along the flooded banks of the river Yamuna in New Delhi, Sept. 27, 2022. (AP) A diary farmer pulls a cow, stranded in a flooded farm, to drier land along the flooded banks of the river Yamuna in New Delhi, Sept. 27, 2022. (AP)

The East Delhi District Magistrate further said that arrangements had also been made in permanent structures like schools and community centres.

“The water level is likely to be on a declining trend today,” Banka added.

This is the second time this monsoon season that people living on the floodplains have had to move to higher ground after the rainfall brought about a rise in the river’s water level.

In August, the level at the Old Railway Bridge reached 205.99 metres. The level has this time climbed higher, reaching 206.59 metres as of 8 am Wednesday.