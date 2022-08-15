Delhi: Yamuna water level recedes below ‘warning’ level

The water level of the Yamuna river in Delhi, which was flowing in spate on Friday and Saturday, receded below the ‘warning’ level early on Monday.

The level of water at the Old Railway Bridge in North Delhi was 204.34 m, below the ‘warning’ level of 204.5 m. Water had surpassed the ‘danger’ level of 205.33 m at around 4 pm on Friday (August 12), prompting people living on the floodplains to move to the higher ground later that night. The water level reached a high of 205.99 m on Saturday. It remained above the ‘danger’ mark till around 1 am Sunday (August 14).

Anil Banka, district magistrate, East Delhi, said: “The Yamuna is flowing below the ‘warning’ level even. People are in the process of returning to their homes from the temporary shelters that were set up.” On Saturday, officials had said that around 7,600 people in the Northeast, East, and Southeast districts had moved to higher ground.

An official in the city’s flood control room said that the peak discharge from the Hathnikund barrage over the past 24 hours was 17,827 cusecs at 6 am on Monday. The release of over 2 lakh cusecs of water from Hathnikund on Thursday, brought about by an increase in rainfall in the basin states of the river, contributed to a rise in water levels downstream in Delhi. This level of discharge is well above what is released from the barrage when rainfall is not heavy. On June 22, for instance, the peak discharge from Hathnikund was 352 cusecs.

According to a flood situation report issued by the Central Water Commission Sunday, the water level on Monday is likely to be ‘above normal’, which means it may touch or exceed the ‘warning’ level but will remain below the ‘danger’ mark. It is likely to be ‘normal’ on Tuesday. The forecast, however, indicates that a ‘severe’ flood situation could return on Wednesday and Thursday, which means that the level at the Old Railway Bridge could reach or cross the ‘danger’ mark.