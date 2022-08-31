scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Aug 31, 2022

Delhi: Two children drown in low-lying pits near Yamuna

"Two boys were immediately taken out of the water and shifted to JPC hospital, where a doctor declared them dead on arrival. Legal action has been initiated," said Sanjay Sain, DCP (Northeast).

yamunaPolice said the incident occurred in low-lying pits near the Yamuna in New Usmanpura. (Express file photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

Two children drowned in the Yamuna and another was rescued Tuesday in Delhi’s Northeast district, said the police. The deceased were identified as Kartik, 14, and Vasu, 12.

The police said the accident occurred in low-lying pits near the Yamuna in New Usmanpura, which had turned into ponds because of the overflowing river on account of the rainy season. A police officer said the children had gone to play in the area.

According to the police, they received a call around 12.30 pm. “Two boys were immediately taken out of the water and shifted to JPC Hospital, where a doctor declared them dead on arrival. Legal action has been initiated,” said Sanjay Sain, DCP (Northeast).

Badal, brother of Kartik, said, “He liked to spend time with friends. He had not told us today that he was going near the Yamuna, they had not gone near there before. He did not know how to swim.”

Kartik’s mother, Poonam, has been working as an MCD sweeper ever since her husband Ram Kishan, also a sweeper with MCD, passed away in 2010. Monu, a relative, said, “It is a sad incident… especially when things like this happen to a poor family like ours. We aren’t sure exactly what happened. The boy who survived knows, and police are talking to him to get information.”

First published on: 31-08-2022 at 08:35:55 am
