Delhi: Yamuna flowing above ‘warning’ level after heavy rain in basin states

The water level in the Yamuna River in Delhi was flowing above the ‘warning’ level Monday morning on account of heavy rainfall in the basin states, said officials.

The water level at 8 am at the Old Railway Bridge was 204.7 metres which is above the warning level of 204.5 metre, but below the ‘danger’ mark of 205.33 metre. It is set to remain at around 204.7 metre till 11 am, according to a forecast issued by the Central Water Commission (CWC).

The highest flood level that the Yamuna has reached at the Old Railway Bridge was 207.49 m in 1978.

A forecast issued on Sunday by the CWC said the water level is likely to remain above the ‘warning’ level on Monday and Tuesday at the Old Railway Bridge.

The water level in the river in Delhi depends on the discharge from the Hathnikund barrage upstream in Haryana. The discharge from Hathnikund at 8 am on Monday was 2,57,947 cusecs, according to officials in the city’s flood control room. This is higher than what is usually the peak discharge in drier seasons. The peak discharge on June 22, for instance, was 352 cusecs.

An increase in the water levels in the Yamuna in August had prompted the evacuation of people living on the floodplains. The level at the Old Railway Bridge had crossed the ‘danger’ mark then.

Parts of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, which are basin states of the Yamuna, had recorded rainfall on Sunday as well, with a cyclonic circulation and western disturbance affecting Northwest India.

Meanwhile, the weather in Delhi is likely to remain dry over the week ahead, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The maximum temperature is likely to increase to around 35 degrees Celsius by September 28, and the minimum temperature is likely to remain at around 23 or 24 degrees Celsius over the next six days.