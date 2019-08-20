Delhi: Yamuna flowing above danger mark, water could rise further

The river Yamuna in New Delhi continued to swell on Tuesday and was flowing above the danger level. The river was flowing at 206 metres at 11 am, PTI quoted an official as saying. On Monday, the river breached the danger mark of 205.33 metres.

In 1978, the water in Yamuna had risen to its highest-ever level of 207.49 metres, causing a devastating flood in the national capital. Water in the river is expected to rise further.

On Monday, the Ministry of Home Affiars had tweeted: “Water level of Yamuna at Delhi Railway Bridge may cross danger level (205.33 m) around 1800 hrs on 19/8/19 i.e. today. Water level of Yamuna at Delhi Railway Bridge may cross 207m in morning on 21/8/19, low lying areas may be flooded. Rising of water is due to heavy rainfall in middle catchment of river Yamuna.”

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal appealed to everyone living on the floodplains to evacuate the area and move to tents set up across the city.

“I appeal to everyone living in these areas to move out and shift to tents. The government is providing all facilities possible there. Many times, people shuttle between tents and their houses but this is dangerous as the water level will rise suddenly,” he said.

Each year, the Delhi government undertakes a mammoth task of evacuating thousands of people from low-lying areas along the river till the water abates. This year, 2,120 shelters have been set up already. Kejriwal said the government has to evacuate 23,860 people from low-lying areas. Over 50 boats have also been stationed at critical points to prevent cases of drowning, officials said.

On Sunday evening, Haryana had released 8.28 lakh cusecs of water from Hathni Kund Barrage. This is the highest quantum of water released in the recent past, officials said. On Monday evening, another 1.47 lakh cusecs were released.

“Normally, water from Hathni Kund Barrage takes 72 hours to reach Delhi. The highest amount of water is expected to reach the national capital on Wednesday evening,” said Haridev Kamboj, executive engineer of the water services division, Haryana’s irrigation department.