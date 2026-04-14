As Delhi braces for monsoon, govt nod for construction of 4.2-km long flood protection wall on Ring Road

With an eye on preventing flooding of Yamuna during monsoon, the Delhi Government has approved the construction of a 4.2-km long flood protection wall on Ring Road from Majnu Ka Tila to Old Railway Bridge, officials said. The wall is set to provide long-term relief to residents of low-lying localities such as Civil Lines, Kashmere Gate, Yamuna Bazaar, Majnu Ka Tila and other areas, officials added.

Announcing the plan, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the wall will be constructed before the 2027 monsoon season. She said the decision, formally cleared as part of the budget, is rooted in the Capital’s repeated experience with severe flooding.

Once constructed, the wall will act as a robust barrier, preventing Yamuna water from spilling into residential areas, officials said. “The structure is also expected to curb illegal dumping of waste along the riverbanks, helping preserve the floodplain and protect the Yamuna’s ecosystem,” Gupta said.

Highlighting the vulnerable state of the Ring Road, officials said,“For decades, floodwaters have entered the city through low-lying pockets around Majnu Ka Tila, often submerging stretches of the Ring Road and bringing normal life in Delhi to a standstill. From the devastating floods of 1978 to more recent episodes in 2023 and 2025, this stretch has remained particularly exposed.”

Gupta noted that the existing embankments are no longer adequate to deal with future challenges, making it imperative to adopt a durable, long-term solution.

The move assumes significance against the backdrop of rising water levels of Yamuna in the last few years. As per data shared by the government, the Yamuna touched a record water level of 208.66 metres in 2023, surpassing the previous high of 1978. Last year, the river also crossed the danger mark of 205.33 metres, rising to 207.48 metres.

Warning that such extreme situations could recur, CM said the proposed wall offers a strong and lasting safeguard.

Story continues below this ad

According to officials, the project draws on recommendations made in the August 2024 report of the Joint Flood Committee (JFC), which was based on detailed hydraulic modelling and data analysis by experts from the Central Water and Power Research Station (CWPRS), Pune.

The study had clearly identified the construction of a flood protection wall along this stretch of the Ring Road as the most viable long-term solution.

Gupta also alleged that no concrete decision was taken by the previous AAP government, leaving these areas repeatedly vulnerable to flooding.

Explaining the broader impact, she said the wall will serve as a protective shield between the river and the city, preventing overflow onto roads. It will also help check riverbank erosion, thereby safeguarding nearby roads and building foundations.

Story continues below this ad

The project will be executed on a war footing, with a target to complete the entire stretch before the 2027 monsoon season, said officials.

“The initiative goes beyond flood control, aiming to strengthen urban infrastructure, support environmental protection, and improve the quality of life for residents. Once completed, the wall is expected to provide Delhi with long-term relief from the annual threat of Yamuna floods,” the CM said.