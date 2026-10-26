Cruise ride along Yamuna likely in Delhi before Chhath: CM Rekha Gupta

A cruise ride on the Yamuna is on the cards for Delhi. The proposed ‘Namo Yamuna Cruise Safari’ service is expected to begin next month before the Chhath festival, said Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday.

The ambitious project was announced by the BJP government last year.

The Chief Minister made the remarks on Monday morning as she reviewed the Sonia Vihar-Jagatpur stretch of the Yamuna, where trial runs for the ferry service have begun. Cabinet Minister Kapil Mishra and senior officials were present during the inspection. The Chief Minister directed the officials concerned to pay special attention to cleanliness, passenger safety and the facilities available to visitors.