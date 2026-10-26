Cruise ride along Yamuna likely in Delhi before Chhath: CM Rekha Gupta

A cruise ride on the Yamuna is on the cards for Delhi. The proposed ‘Namo Yamuna Cruise Safari’ service is expected to begin next month before the Chhath festival, said Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday.
The ambitious project was announced by the BJP government last year.
The Chief Minister made the remarks on Monday morning as she reviewed the Sonia Vihar-Jagatpur stretch of the Yamuna, where trial runs for the ferry service have begun. Cabinet Minister Kapil Mishra and senior officials were present during the inspection. The Chief Minister directed the officials concerned to pay special attention to cleanliness, passenger safety and the facilities available to visitors.
Gupta said, “We are trying to launch the service before the Chhath festival. People in Delhi will be able to visit Maa Yamuna with their families, enjoy a cruise ride and have a new destination within the Capital where they can spend time together and enjoy a picnic.” The initiative, she underlined, was expected to give a boost to tourism in the Capital, benefit local businesses, and create new employment opportunities.
Chhath, a four-day ancient Hindu festival dedicated to the Sun God, is set to be celebrated between November 13 and 16.
River-based tourism in focus
The proposed cruise service is being developed along a four- to six-km stretch between Sonia Vihar and Jagatpur by the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) in collaboration with various departments. The project aims to promote river-based tourism and recreational activities on the Yamuna, an official said.
Last year, in March, the IWAI, an agency under the Union Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways responsible for the development, maintenance, and regulation of national waterways for shipping and navigation in India, signed a memorandum of understanding with the Delhi government’s Irrigation and Flood Control Department (I&FCD), Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Delhi Jal Board (DJB) and Delhi Tourism and Transport Development (DTTDC) to develop the river stretch for cruise tourism. Then LG VK Saxena, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta and Union Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal were present at the signing of the MoU at DDA’s East Asita Park.
“It was expected to be launched within the six months of the MOU. However, the project got delayed and it may be launched soon,” the official added.
Facilities available
The initiative envisages eco-friendly cruise operations using electric-solar hybrid boats, each capable of carrying around 20 to 30 passengers.
The boats are planned to be equipped with bio-toilets, public announcement systems and life jackets. Floating jetties and other supporting infrastructure are also part of the project.
The project is part of efforts to develop the Yamuna stretch for short-distance navigation and tourism while ensuring passenger safety and improving facilities along the river, the official added.
What is covered under the MoU
- The IWAI spearheads the infrastructure development, including floating jetties, charging stations for hybrid boats, and navigational aids, while ensuring passenger safety.
- DDA provides land for shore-side facilities, last-mile connectivity, and public services such as electricity and restrooms.
- DJB monitors water quality, manages the barrage for navigability, and facilitates drinking water supply and waste disposal.
- The I&FCD will maintain embankments, grant access to approach roads, and ensure adherence to safety protocols.
- The Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC) oversees boat operations, engage operators, and ensure compliance with inland vessel regulations to promote tourism.