Delhi: Yamuna crosses danger mark, city witnesses scattered rainfall

The water level in Yamuna river crossed danger mark after Haryana released 3,11,190 cusec of water Hathini Kund Barrage on Saturday. Owing to the increased water levels in the river, rescue and relief operations have been launched along its banks.

At least 43 boats were deployed by authorities within an hour of the breach in water levels, ANI reported. “Water level in river Yamuna near Old Railway Bridge is expected to reach 205.4 metres between 9-11 pm today as water is being released from Hathini Kund Barrage. It has crossed the danger level. We have started making announcements in low-lying areas,” SDM (East) Arun Gupta told ANI.

“We’re asking people to not let their children and cattle near the river and move to areas in the upper level. We’ve asked people not to enter into Yamuna river for swimming. We will also set up tents at 10 vulnerable locations and make all arrangements,” added Gupta.

Meanwhile, Delhi witnessed scattered and intermittent showers during the day, after heavy showers a day before. People in the national capital woke up to a cool morning, with the minimum temperature settling at 25.6 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal.

The Safdarjung observatory, the recording of which is considered the official figure for the city, registered 2.5 mm of rainfall between 5.30 pm yesterday and 8.30 am today, while the Palam observatory recorded 2 mm of precipitation during the same period, PTI reported.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light showers at a few places in the city today.

Meanwhile, as many as 49 people have lost their lives in several incidents caused by heavy rains in Uttar Pradesh since Thursday. While six deaths each have been reported from Agra and Meerut, four have died in Mainpuri, three in Kasganj, two each in Bareilly, Baghpat and Bulandshahr and one each in Kanpur Dehat, Mathura, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Rae Bareli, Jalaun, Jaunpur, Pratapgarh, Banda, Firozabad, Amethi, Kanpur and Muzaffarnagar a spokesperson of the Relief Commissioner’s Office told PTI.

CM Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to be on alert and undertake extensive tours in the affected areas.

