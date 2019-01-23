Delhi: Worker falls to death, two held for negligence

A 28-year-old construction worker died after falling from the fifth floor of an under-construction building in Dwarka on Monday, following which police arrested the building owner and the contractor for not adhering to safety standards.

Advertising

The accused have been charged under IPC sections 288 (negligent conduct with respect to pulling down or repairing buildings) and 304-(a) (causing death by negligence) at Dwarka North police station.

According to the FIR, the victim, Arvind, who hailed from Madhya Pradesh, had previously complained to the two accused regarding the lack of a wall on the fifth floor, which could have shielded him from the fall.

The complainant Ganpat, who was working alongside Arvind when he slipped and fell, also alleged the contractor was told about the lack of other safety provisions, including safety belts and helmets, for the four workers at the site.

According to the FIR, the contractor allegedly told them, “Kuch nahi hoga, aap karya karte raho (Nothing will happen, keep working)”.

“We used to mix the cement and other material, while Arvind applied the plaster. On that day, he took a batch to the top floor and did not return for some time. We then heard a loud thud and rushed to see his body fallen on the road,” Ganpat said.

Advertising

The building owner rushed Arvind to a local hospital, while the other workers followed them. “We kept asking them for helmets and a safety belt. It is very dangerous to work under such conditions,” Ganpat said. The victim’s body was taken to a local hospital for post-mortem and later handed over to the family.