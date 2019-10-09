Delhi: Worker dies after falling on iron rods at Lady Hardinge

A 23-year-old labourer died after he fell on two iron rods while working at an under-construction unit in Lady Hardinge Hospital Sunday.

Advertising

Police said the man, Shyam Kumar, was not equipped with safety belts and tools while on the job. He died as iron rods pierced through his abdomen and because of head injuries sustained in the fall.

Hailing from Uttar Pradesh’s Auriya, Shyam came to Delhi two months ago to work with his cousin Ravinder (30) and earn for the family.

In his complaint filed at Mandir Marg police station, Ravinder alleged he had been working at Lady Hardinge for a year, and had complained about the lack of safety equipment to the supervising engineer, who threatened the workers and told them to quit if they had problems.

Advertising

On the day of the incident, Ravinder and Shyam were working near the septic tank at the unit.

Ravinder claimed, “Cement shuttering was being done and Shyam was working near the septic tank. He asked for a belt and ropes as he was working at a height and there was a fear of falling into the tank or on the ground. Also, there were several rods on the wall. The supervising engineer told him the other workers didn’t need belts, and Shyam had to work without them. We then requested him for a safety net across the wall to prevent any accident, but he refused. Around 5 pm, When Shyam was cutting extra parts of the rods on the wall, his blade broke. He lost balance and fell on the wall. Two iron rods pierced through his stomach, and he fell on the ground.”

Police said other workers had to cut parts of the wall to remove the iron rods and later pulled the rods from the victim’s abdomen. No arrests have been made so far.

“We received a call around 5.15 pm about the incident. The man was immediately taken to the hospital for treatment, but died later that night due to his injuries. We have recorded his cousin’s statement, who was also at the site and have registered a case against the company. We are verifying all claims made by the workers and are further investigating the matter,” Eish Singhal, DCP (New Delhi), said.

Police said a company called Deepak Builders has been named in the FIR. When The Indian Express contacted the firm, a person picked up and said he was not aware of the incident.

Ravinder said, “We were looking for other jobs to earn more money. We lived in a room inside a quarter near the site, where other labourers lived temporarily. Shyam sent Rs 4,000 every month to his family. He was planning to take leave during Diwali and visit his parents.”