Delhi: Work on two U-turns kicks off in Gurgaon

Work on the underground U-turn near Ambience mall and the elevated U-turn at Shankar Chowk in Gurgaon began on Friday afternoon, with officials from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) stating that the project will be completed within 18 months.

Confirming this, NHAI Project Director Ashok Sharma said, “The works, being handled by M/s Ram Kumar Contractor, started today (Friday) at 1.30 pm.”

According to officials, the two projects are estimated to cost Rs 161.90 crore, with Rs 102.94 crore being spent on the underground U-turn and Rs 58.96 crore on the elevated U-turn. The underpass will allow smooth passage for vehicles travelling from Shankar Chowk towards Ambience mall and the gated condominiums surrounding it, and the flyover meant for vehicles travelling from the direction of Cyber City and Phase 3 towards New Delhi.

The underground U-turn will help commuters from Gurgaon who currently have to travel to Rajokri to take a U-turn to get to Ambience mall.