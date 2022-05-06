Delhi: Work on to prevent waterlogging at Pul Prahaladpur underpass, 15 critical spots

After Minto bridge, the Public Works Department (PWD) in Delhi has decided to focus on another critical location in the city when it comes to waterlogging during monsoon – the Pul Prahaladpur underpass. Even light rain leads to waterlogging at the spot and residents are often seen crossing the road with the help of a boat and cart.

To resolve the issue, the PWD is constructing an underground sump with a capacity of 7.5 lakh litres and a permanent pump house of 600 horsepower to remove the accumulated water during the rainy season.

According to officials, the construction work of the underground sump and pump house is expected to be completed by the end of this month. The department is also installing seven temporary pumps, with a total capacity of 500 horsepower, which will suck out the water.

An official added, “Rain or no rain, the Pul Prahaladpur underpass remains clogged throughout the year due to the low-capacity and ill-maintained trunk line which releases water into the main stormwater drain, but the situation gets critical during monsoon.”

“Last monsoon, a man drowned. We had to close the entire underpass. However, we already have a 500 HP water pump and the department is also installing a stormwater drain which will have the capacity to clear out 60 lakh litres of water per hour,” the official said.

Further, the PWD is installing hoots/alarms and CCTV cameras to closely monitor the area, officials pointed out. The executive engineers as well as the concerned junior engineer will monitor the drainage capacity 24×7 on their phones through a live feed. Besides, if the water goes above the limit, alarms will alert the pump operators to remove the water or switch on the pumps, they added.

The PWD has selected 15 other critical locations, including Zakira flyover, Azadpur underpass and the IP Estate ring road, and has identified 147 waterlogging hotspots where desilting work is underway. “The desilting of all the drains situated on PWD roads is going on. The work will be completed before the monsoon,” an official said. The department maintains 1,400 km of key roads in Delhi.