Delhi: Work at key industrial areas almost finished, CM told at meeting

The Delhi government said Wednesday that road and drainage work at major industrial areas such as Mayapuri and Okhla is nearing completion.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was informed by officials that development works up to 85 per cent have been completed at Mayapuri, 99 per cent at Udyog Nagar and 95 per cent at Okhla.

The updates were shared by officials with Kejriwal during a review meeting on the progress at industrial areas which come under the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructural Development Corporation (DSIIDC) Limited.

The other industrial areas that figured in the discussion were Jhilmil, Jhandewalan, Kirti Nagar, GTK road, Bhorgarh and Bawana Phase II.

“Senior officials of the industry department apprised the CM about the progress of the work in these areas and the satisfactory pace of work was noted and acknowledged. The pace of work has been such that the work has been completed before the timeline set by the government,” an official statement said.

The city has 29 planned industrial areas. The Delhi Statistical Handbook 2019 puts the number of factories in Delhi at 9,121, employing 4.19 lakh workers.