Centre said Delhi won’t get vaccines for people in 18-44 age group before June 10: Manish Sisodia

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal at the inauguration of a drive-in vaccination drive at Vegas Mall in Dwarka on Wednesday. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

Delhi’s supply of vaccine doses for those in the 18-44 category will not be replenished before June 10, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Saturday. He added that this had been communicated to the Delhi government by the Centre on Friday.

With the supply of doses running out, vaccination for people in the 18-44 category has been stopped at all the Delhi government vaccination centres for the last six days.

“Because of the central government’s mismanagement, the youth are not getting vaccinated in any state. In Delhi, we’ve had to stop is it and yesterday, the Centre told us that the vaccines for the youth will not arrive before June 10,” Sisodia said.

He added, “There are 92 lakh youth in this category in Delhi. For them, we need 1.84 crore doses of vaccines. But we received only 4.5 lakh doses in April and 3.67 lakh doses in May. The only way for these 92 lakh people (in the 18-44 age group category) to be secured is by vaccinating them. I want to ask the Centre that if the Delhi government wants to vaccinate our youth, what problem do you have with that?”

Pointing out that records should be provided of the number of doses being provided to various states and the number being allotted to private hospitals and governments, Sisodia said, “States are being told that there are no vaccines available. But vaccines from the same companies are being provided to private hospitals which are providing them to the youth at a high rate.”