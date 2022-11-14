Delhi women’s panel issues notice to police over murder of woman by boyfriend

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal has written to Delhi Police asking if it had received complaints of harassment or domestic violence against Aftab Poonawala, who was arrested for allegedly killing his girlfriend, chopping her body into pieces and dumping them at different locations in the city.

The DCW issued a notice to the station house officer of the Mehrauli police taking suo motu cognisance of reports about the murder of Shraddha Walker, which took place in May.

In the notice, Maliwal directed police to provide a copy of the FIR registered in the matter as well as details of the people involved in it. “Was the male partner of the girl operating alone or did he have the help of some other persons as well?” reads the notice.

Maliwal also asked police if they had received any missing-person complaint for the woman in the past six months. The commission needs to be provided with a copy of the complaint if there was any, as well as information on the action taken.

She also asked police if the woman had made any complaints of harassment, domestic violence, sexual violence or any other crime against Poonawala.

“It has been reported that the girl was living in a flat with her male partner. Around six months back, the boy allegedly murdered the girl and cut her body in to over 35 pieces. He then stored the same in a fridge and disposed of the pieces one by one in different parts of Delhi. The commission has been informed that an FIR has been registered in the matter and the accused has been arrested by Delhi Police. This is a very serious matter. In view of the same, please provide the following information to the commission,” reads the notice.