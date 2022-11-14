scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 14, 2022

Delhi women’s panel issues notice to police over murder of woman by boyfriend

DCW chief Swati Maliwal issues a notice to the Mehrauli station house officer taking suo motu cognisance of reports on the murder of Shraddha Walker allegedly by Aftab Poonawala.

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal addresses a press conference, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. (PTI/File)

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal has written to Delhi Police asking if it had received complaints of harassment or domestic violence against Aftab Poonawala, who was arrested for allegedly killing his girlfriend, chopping her body into pieces and dumping them at different locations in the city.

The DCW issued a notice to the station house officer of the Mehrauli police taking suo motu cognisance of reports about the murder of Shraddha Walker, which took place in May.

In the notice, Maliwal directed police to provide a copy of the FIR registered in the matter as well as details of the people involved in it. “Was the male partner of the girl operating alone or did he have the help of some other persons as well?” reads the notice.

Maliwal also asked police if they had received any missing-person complaint for the woman in the past six months. The commission needs to be provided with a copy of the complaint if there was any, as well as information on the action taken.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Modi and Shah: Why BJP is increasingly reliant on the Big TwoPremium
Modi and Shah: Why BJP is increasingly reliant on the Big Two
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking | What is Bidenomics and how it defied Trump and inflationPremium
ExplainSpeaking | What is Bidenomics and how it defied Trump and inflation
‘India a platform for new nuclear technologies… I see a very ...Premium
‘India a platform for new nuclear technologies… I see a very ...

She also asked police if the woman had made any complaints of harassment, domestic violence, sexual violence or any other crime against Poonawala.

More from Delhi

“It has been reported that the girl was living in a flat with her male partner. Around six months back, the boy allegedly murdered the girl and cut her body in to over 35 pieces. He then stored the same in a fridge and disposed of the pieces one by one in different parts of Delhi. The commission has been informed that an FIR has been registered in the matter and the accused has been arrested by Delhi Police. This is a very serious matter. In view of the same, please provide the following information to the commission,” reads the notice.

First published on: 14-11-2022 at 06:32:27 pm
Next Story

Shots fired as two groups clash over bullock cart race in Maharashtra, 3 arrested

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 14: Latest News
Advertisement