Delhi women’s commission chairperson Swati Maliwal’s residence attacked, cars damaged; 1 held

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal has alleged unknown people attacked her residence in North Delhi’s Civil Lines area and damaged two of her cars Monday morning. The police said they have caught one of the accused.

Maliwal tweeted about the incident and said she would file a complaint with the Delhi Police. She also shared photos of the cars with broken glasses and damaged roofs.

अभी कुछ देर पहले मेरे घर पर कोई हमलावर घुस आया और उसने हमला किया। मेरी और मेरी माँ की गाड़ी बुरी तरह से तोड़ दी और घर में घुसने की कोशिश की। शुक्र है मैं और मेरी माँ दोनो घर पे नहीं थे, वरना पता नहीं क्या होता! कुछ भी करलो, मैं डरूँगी नहीं। @DelhiPolice को कम्प्लेन कर रही हूँ। pic.twitter.com/yQZSoMJl8s — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) October 17, 2022

“Just a while back, some attacker entered my house…My mother’s car and my car were badly damaged and he also tried to break into my house. Thankfully, my mother and I were not at our home. I don’t know what would have happened otherwise…I will not be afraid. I am complaining to the Delhi Police,” read the tweet.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal reacted to the incident saying the situation of law and order in Delhi is bad, in an indirect attack on the Delhi Police, which comes under the Union home ministry. “…Even the chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women is not safe. There are open murders. I hope that LG Sahib (LG VK Saxena) will also give some time to fix the law and order situation,” read Kejriwal’s tweet.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police said they have caught the accused and a case is being registered on the complaint of Maliwal.

Sagar Singh Kalsi, DCP (North) said, “We received a PCR call around 9 am about the incident. When we reached the spot, we found the accused Sachin. He had vandalised two cars at Maliwal’s official residence. None of the family members were present inside the house. Legal action is being initiated.”

This comes days after Maliwal had received multiple rape threats after she had written to the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to oust Bollywood director Sajid Khan from the TV show Bigg Boss. She shared screenshots of the threats online in which the men threatened to “get her raped” because she demanded Khan’s removal over allegations of sexual harassment against him. The Delhi Police Cyber Cell had lodged an FIR in connection with the case but made no arrests.