Micro enterprise support, ease in obtaining e-auto permits, CCTVs for safety: What budget has for women, transgenders

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, centre, with others in a group photograph ahead of the presentation of the Delhi Budget 2026 - 27 during the Budget Session of the state Legislative Assembly, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

Funds for supporting micro enterprises, a scheme that will assist them to get new e-auto permits, and installation of 50,000 CCTV cameras across the Capital for their safety – these are among the highlights that the 2026-27 Budget offers to Delhi’s women and transgenders.

Under the Mahila Kaushal Vikas initiative, a scheme called ‘Mahila Haat’ is being launched with a proposed outlay of Rs 10 crore to support micro enterprises for women self-help groups. These Mahila Haat outlets will be established to connect women’s skills and products to the market.

The Budget has also proposed the Durga (Driving Upliftment and Employment for Women/Transgender Green e-Auto) scheme, in which 1,000 women and 100 transgenders will be assisted in obtaining new e-auto permits under Phase 1 of the project. Further, Rs 20 crore has been proposed to provide subsidy on e-autorickshaws, along with interest subvention through empanelled banks, for women and transgender drivers.