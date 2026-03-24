Micro enterprise support, ease in obtaining e-auto permits, CCTVs for safety: What budget has for women, transgenders

Budget has proposed Rs 16 crore for building 11 one-stop centres, which will provide support and security to women in distress.

Written by: Nirbhay Thakur
2 min readNew DelhiMar 24, 2026 09:04 PM IST
Micro enterprise support, ease in obtaining e-auto permits, CCTVs for safety: What budget has for women, transgendersDelhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, centre, with others in a group photograph ahead of the presentation of the Delhi Budget 2026 - 27 during the Budget Session of the state Legislative Assembly, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)
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Funds for supporting micro enterprises, a scheme that will assist them to get new e-auto permits, and installation of 50,000 CCTV cameras across the Capital for their safety – these are among the highlights that the 2026-27 Budget offers to Delhi’s women and transgenders.

Under the Mahila Kaushal Vikas initiative, a scheme called ‘Mahila Haat’ is being launched with a proposed outlay of Rs 10 crore to support micro enterprises for women self-help groups. These Mahila Haat outlets will be established to connect women’s skills and products to the market.

The Budget has also proposed the Durga (Driving Upliftment and Employment for Women/Transgender Green e-Auto) scheme, in which 1,000 women and 100 transgenders will be assisted in obtaining new e-auto permits under Phase 1 of the project. Further, Rs 20 crore has been proposed to provide subsidy on e-autorickshaws, along with interest subvention through empanelled banks, for women and transgender drivers.

For women and transgender commuters, the Budget has also proposed free bus travel in all routes of DTC and cluster buses at a cost of Rs 450 crore.

Also Read | Planning on starting a small business in Delhi? Govt to offer collateral-free loans up to Rs 10 crore

Moreover, the Budget has proposed installing 50,000 CCTV cameras to “provide women safety in sensitive areas of Delhi”. A scheme to provide 24/7 CCTV surveillance throughout Delhi has also been proposed. For the maintenance and installation of the 50,000 cameras, Rs 225 crore has been earmarked.

Further, Rs 5,110 crore has been allocated for the Mahila Samridhi Yojana, the government’s flagship scheme for women which will provide them monthly financial assistance of Rs 2,500.

In the Budget, Rs 260 crore has been earmarked for free LPG cylinders, which will be given to women on Holi and Diwali. It has also allocated Rs 33 crore to establish Model Anganwadi Centres in each district.

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Further, the Budget has proposed Rs 16 crore for building 11 one-stop centres, which will provide support and security to women in distress.

Nirbhay Thakur
Nirbhay Thakur

Nirbhay Thakur is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express who primarily covers district courts in Delhi and has reported on the trials of many high-profile cases since 2023. Professional Background Education: Nirbhay is an economics graduate from Delhi University. Beats: His reporting spans the trial courts, and he occasionally interviews ambassadors and has a keen interest in doing data stories. Specializations: He has a specific interest in data stories related to courts. Core Strength: Nirbhay is known for tracking long-running legal sagas and providing meticulous updates on high-profile criminal trials. Recent notable articles In 2025, he has written long form articles and two investigations. Along with breaking many court stories, he has also done various exclusive stories. 1) A long form on Surender Koli, accused in the Nithari serial killings of 2006. He was acquitted after spending 2 decades in jail. was a branded man. Deemed the “cannibal" who allegedly lured children to his employer’s house in Noida, murdered them, and “ate their flesh” – his actions cited were cited as evidence of human depravity at its worst. However, the SC acquitted him finding various lapses in the investigation. The Indian Express spoke to his lawyers and traced the 2 decades journey.  2) For decades, the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has been at the forefront of the Government’s national rankings, placed at No. 2 over the past two years alone. It has also been the crucible of campus activism, its protests often spilling into national debates, its student leaders going on to become the faces and voices of political parties of all hues and thoughts. The Indian Express looked at all court cases spanning over two decades and did an investigation. 3) Investigation on the 700 Delhi riots cases. The Indian Express found that in 17 of 93 acquittals (which amounted to 85% of the decided cases) in Delhi riots cases, courts red-flag ‘fabricated’ evidence and pulled up the police. Signature Style Nirbhay’s writing is characterized by its procedural depth. He excels at summarizing 400-page chargesheets and complex court orders into digestible news for the general public. X (Twitter): @Nirbhaya99 ... Read More

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