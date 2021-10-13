Delhi: Women student activists claim manhandled at protest, police deny

Two women activists of the All India Students’ Association have alleged they were manhandled and their clothes pulled by the Delhi Police on October 10 during a protest outside the Home Minister’s residence against the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

A protest called by several women’s and student organisations at the Police HQ will be held Wednesday demanding that personnel responsible be punished.

One of the activists claimed male protesters were detained and put in buses first, and a woman protester was detained in a separate bus. “My comrade and I were then separated by women cops and taken to two different sides of the road. While they were detaining me, my kurta was deliberately lifted all the way up… I was also groped and pinched…,” she alleged, adding that she was also hit on her private parts.

She claimed police finally took them to Mandir Marg police station from where they were not allowed to go for MLC. “They told us if you go for MLC or file an FIR, we will file a counter FIR against all of you. We had some first-year students with us who had come for their first protest so we didn’t want them to get caught in this,” she claimed.

Another AISA activist alleged she was groped and pinched, and repeatedly hit on her genitals.

A senior officer from New Delhi district denied the charges: “There was a protest outside HM’s residence. 12 protesters were detained; they were taken in buses, but they resisted. At the station, a case was registered and the students were let go. No such complaint has been received at any police station. None of the protesters were hurt… nobody came to us for MLC or FIR registration.”