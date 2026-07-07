Delhi government likely to launch monthly aid scheme for women on Rakshabandhan

The government last year constituted a high-level committee — headed by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and ministers Parvesh Sahib Singh, Kapil Mishra, and Ashish Sood as members — to finalise the eligibility criteria, norms, and implementation of this scheme. (File Photo)

The BJP government’s scheme to provide a monthly aid to women in Delhi with a household income under Rs 2.5 lakh is expected to be launched this year on Rakshabandhan, officials said on Tuesday. The monthly aid was of the key poll promises of BJP in the run-up to the 2025 Assembly polls.

The name of the scheme, which has so far been called ‘Mahila Samriddhi Yojana’, is likely to be changed.

Officials said that the Department of Women and Child Development is considering renaming the scheme to ‘Laxmi Yojana’. “It has not been finalised yet but has been discussed in meetings and is being considered. Final decision and approval will come from the government,” said an official.