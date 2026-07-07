Delhi government likely to launch monthly aid scheme for women on Rakshabandhan

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The BJP government’s scheme to provide a monthly aid to women in Delhi with a household income under Rs 2.5 lakh is expected to be launched this year on Rakshabandhan, officials said on Tuesday. The monthly aid was of the key poll promises of BJP in the run-up to the 2025 Assembly polls.
The name of the scheme, which has so far been called ‘Mahila Samriddhi Yojana’, is likely to be changed.
Officials said that the Department of Women and Child Development is considering renaming the scheme to ‘Laxmi Yojana’. “It has not been finalised yet but has been discussed in meetings and is being considered. Final decision and approval will come from the government,” said an official.
Meanwhile, officials said the portal for the registration of the monthly financial assistance is ready. “The discussions on the final eligibility criteria and modalities are under discussion…Once it is done, it will be forwarded further for final approval from the higher authority,” the official added.
The government last year constituted a high-level committee — headed by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and ministers Parvesh Sahib Singh, Kapil Mishra, and Ashish Sood as members — to finalise the eligibility criteria, norms, and implementation of this scheme.
There are around 17 lakh ration card holders in the Capital, said officials, adding that the scheme is likely to benefit 20-22 lakh women in Delhi. “Once the eligibility criteria is finalised, it will be shared with the IT department to be incorporated in the portal, which is not a time taking process and will be done in a day,” another official said.
The monthly financial assistance is likely to be given to women aged between 21 and 60 years. “The beneficiary should be a ration card holder, and from the economically weaker section. Another important criterion is the annual family income, which is still under discussion. Recently, the government raised the annual family income limit for ration card holders, so it might be revised and may be between Rs 2.5 to Rs 3 Lakh… a final decision is yet to be taken,” said officials.
Earlier, The Indian Express had reported that final preview of the portal, which is ready, is likely to have sections for details like Aadhaar number, name of the applicant, date of birth, gender, father’s name, mother’s name, marital status, mobile number, email, present residential address, district of residence in Delhi, state and pincode.
Other details may include “services specific information” such as since when has the applicant been staying in Delhi, and whether the applicant is or was in government service. The applicant will have to fill in details like the latest bank account seeded with Aadhaar, IFSC code, and address of the bank. After the applicant fills out the form, they may also have to give a declaration form.
Women who are already availing pension from the government, taxpayers, those with government jobs, and those who own a four-wheeler will not be eligible to avail the benefits under the scheme, said officials.
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