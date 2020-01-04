Delhi: Women and queer collectives say CAA and NRC will hit them hard

Kavita Krishnan, president of the All India Progressive Women’s Association, said: “Linking citizenship to documentation in itself is exclusionary. This will affect not just Muslims but all vulnerable communities like women, queer and trans people, adivasis and the poor”. (File/Express photo by Oinam Anand) Kavita Krishnan, president of the All India Progressive Women’s Association, said: “Linking citizenship to documentation in itself is exclusionary. This will affect not just Muslims but all vulnerable communities like women, queer and trans people, adivasis and the poor”. (File/Express photo by Oinam Anand)

Women, trans and queer communities will be worst affected due to the NPR-NRC exercise, said activist Shabnam Hashmi at a protest march organised by women and queer collectives from Mandi House to Jantar Mantar Friday against the NRC and CAA. Around 500 people participated in the march to highlight the effect of CAA and the proposed NRC on queer communities.

The march honoured Savitribai Phule, considered one of India’s first modern feminists, who worked for the reform and literacy of women and untouchables.

Kaushal Bodwal (24), a DU student who identifies as queer, said, “Transgender people often get disowned by families and go to gharanas. In Assam, as trans people were unable to get documents, thousands of them were excluded from the list.”

Rituparna Borah, an LGBTQ activist, said, “Women and LGBTQ people can challenge fascism because we have been challenging patriarchy, which, like fascism, others people and oppresses them.” Bittu Kondaih from Telangana Hijra Intersex Trans Samiti and Trans Now Collective told the crowd at Jantar Mantar that most legal documentation is discriminatory towards trans people, which will have adverse effects if NRC is implemented. She said, “As a trans person, my ID and gender certificate is different, as birth certificates are not inclusive of transgenders.”

Kavita Krishnan, president of the All India Progressive Women’s Association, said: “Linking citizenship to documentation in itself is exclusionary. This will affect not just Muslims but all vulnerable communities like women, queer and trans people, adivasis and the poor”.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App