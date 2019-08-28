Delhi: Woman’s relatives kill man she was in relationship with

Police arrested two persons from Najafgarh for allegedly killing a man in UP’s Baghpat Industrial Area. Police said one of the accused suspected the victim of being in a relationship with his relative and decided to kill him.

Advertising

According to police, the accused have been identified as Pramod (20), a resident of Jhajjar, and Prakash (22), a resident of Najafgarh. They were arrested on Monday from Dwarka. A third accused is absconding, said police.

Police said the man, Ankit, was in a relationship with Pramod’s relative. The woman’s parents were against their relationship and had even met Ankit’s parents to dissuade him from pursuing the relationship, said police.

Police said that when Ankit did not back off, Pramod allegedly hatched a plan to kill him. He also allegedly roped in two others, said police. On August 20, Pramod and two others invited Ankit for a party and took him to Baghpat Industrial Area where they allegedly shot him in the forehead and burned his face to conceal his identity.

“Three days later, the partially burnt body of the victim was found at an isolated place in Niwara,” a police officer said.