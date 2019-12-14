Woman’s quick thinking leads Delhi Police to railway bag thief

The accused, Pawan Sharma, was caught from Sarai Kale Khan The accused, Pawan Sharma, was caught from Sarai Kale Khan

After two men snatched her designer bag, containing money and jewellery worth Rs 10 lakh, from inside the compartment of a Kerala Express train and then jumped off at Nizamuddin railway station Thursday morning, the victim took a quick photograph of the jump point. The photograph in G Snigdha’s phone, taken from a moving train, became a vital clue for the police to track down the accused.

DCP (Railways) Harendra K Singh said, “A close study of the photo clicked by the victim revealed that the men probably ran towards the area near the Delhi Zoo. The victim had said that the men ran towards a ‘jungle’, by which they meant the topography around the zoo. We started doing the recce of the area and got local intelligence inputs.”

The recce led investigators to a few young men, following which raids were conducted and one accused, Pawan Sharma (26), a resident of Mathura, was arrested from Sarai Kale Khan. The other accused Nand Kishore (22), a resident of Agra, managed to escape.

“The men entered the train when it stopped at Mathura Junction. They then scanned some compartments and found their target — a bag they could easily snatch and run away with,” said Singh.

In the FIR, the victim stated that the men jumped off a moving train around 4 pm, as soon as it left the Nizamuddin railway station. She claimed, “The Michael Kors bag has Rs 5,000, ATM cards and gold and diamond jewellery.”

Police have recovered all the contents of the bag, worth over Rs 10 lakh.

