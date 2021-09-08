Delhi: Woman’s murder case transferred to Crime Branch

Ten days after a 21-year-old civil defence volunteer was found murdered in Surajkund, Faridabad, the police Tuesday said the case had been transferred to the Crime Branch for a thorough investigation.

The Crime Branch, DLF, had sought five days’ remand to question the accused, Mohammad Nizammudin, who claims he was married to the victim. The court remanded him to 3 days’ police custody. Vikas Arora, police commissioner, Faridabad, said, “The accused, in his statement to Delhi Police, had confessed that he killed his wife and they had married in a court in Saket. It has been found that a lot of phone calls were exchanged between them. I want to make it clear that according to post-mortem report, there was no sexual assault. However, to verify all facts and claims and have a thorough investigation, we have transferred the case to the Crime Branch.”

The woman’s family claims they did not know about the alleged marriage. They claim she was raped and murdered as part of larger conspiracy.