Delhi: Woman’s family claims accused Army Major had been stalking his colleague’s wife before murder

Family members of Shailza Dwivedi, who was found with her throat slit near Delhi Cantt Metro Station on Saturday, have alleged that the accused, Major Nikhil Handa, used to stalk her, and that he and Shailza’s husband, also an Army officer, were posted at Dimapur in Nagaland.

Shailza and her husband, Amit Dwivedi, got married in 2009 and have a six-year-old son. The couple lived in Dimapur for four years. In a video on her Facebook page, Shailza said she had pursued a course in tourism in Amritsar, followed by a BTech and MTech in urban planning. She taught at Guru Nanak Dev University for five years.

A relative said she did modelling on the side and participated in the ‘2017 Mrs India Earth’ competition. The victim’s younger brother, who did not wish to be named, said Shailza and Handa were friends. “But he misunderstood the nature of their relationship. My brother-in-law suspected that Handa was stalking her, and asked her not to speak to him,” he claimed.

He said after Amit received transfer orders to the UN Mission in Sudan, his sister decided to move to Amritsar. “Amit went to Delhi for training while my sister came to Amritsar. She rented a house close to ours,” said her brother.

As Shailza was suffering from an ankle problem, Amit asked her to come to Delhi so she could get treated at the Army Base Hospital, her brother said. She arrived in the capital a few days ago and had been visiting the Army Base Hospital for the last four days.

Police claimed Handa had gone to meet the woman when she was in Amritsar. “On June 4, Handa had come to Delhi and got admitted to Base Hospital, complaining of migraine. After he was discharged, he went to Amritsar to meet the woman before heading back to Dimapur. He returned to Delhi two days ago to admit his son at the hospital,” claimed a police officer.

