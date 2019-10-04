Delhi: Woman’s body found in sack, police identify her as missing student

Days after the body of a woman was found inside a sack in North East Delhi, police Thursday identified the victim as a 22-year-old student who went missing from the district on September 25.

Police said the victim completed her graduation from Delhi and was pursuing her Masters from a Haryana-based university.

“On September 25, she left her house after telling her parents that she was going to meet her former tutor. She has been missing since. Family members tried to contact her but her phone was switched off. They later lodged an FIR with the Delhi Police,” a senior police officer said.

Her body was found last Sunday after police received a PCR call regarding a sack dumped in a drain in Karawal Nagar area at 7.48 am. Police reached the spot and found the body of a woman inside.

“Her body was preserved in the mortuary. Prima facie, it appears she was strangled. An FIR of murder was registered and police started trying to establish her identity. While looking at missing persons complaints from nearby police stations, they came across the 22-year-old student who went missing from a locality in the North East district,” the senior officer added.

Police approached her family members, who identified the woman from her clothes and earrings. She lived with her parents and two brothers.

“She was studying under a tutor nearby when she was in school… Later, she also started teaching at his tuition centre without informing her family members. On September 25, she left home saying that she was going to meet him. We suspect he may be involved in her murder,” said the victim’s uncle.

Additional DCP (North East) R P Meena said, “We have added new sections in the existing FIR and are probing the case from all possible angles. We are questioning some suspects.”