Delhi: Woman’s body found at Chandni Mahal home, police say wife of ISI agent

A highly decomposed body of a 55-year-old woman was found inside her house in Central Delhi’s Chandni Mahal Friday night. Police said the woman, Mumtaz, was arrested by the Special Cell in 2000 with her husband, a suspected ISI agent from Pakistan.

On Saturday, the Delhi Police said the woman is believed to have been killed by an unknown person. Though the body is decomposing, police and doctors found external injuries on her head and face. A case of murder has been registered.

Mumtaz was a widow and lived alone at her house. Neighbours claimed she was in financial distress and had nobody to look after her.

Jasmeet Singh, DCP (Central), said, “We received a PCR call around 7.30 pm about a foul smell from a house. When we reached, Mumtaz’s body was found on the bed. She was living alone.”

During the search of her house, police found documents linking her to a man named Kamran Gauhar.



Investigation revealed that Mumtaz first married a man from Meerut, but the marriage did not last. She then married Gauhar and moved to Pakistan, police said, adding that she shifted to Delhi again after the death of a relative, and had been living here for more than two decades.

According to police sources, an FIR was lodged against her under the Foreigners’ Act at IP Estate police station in 1997 over lack of proper documents. And in 2000, she was arrested by the Special Cell along with her husband, Gauhar, from Karol Bagh for “unlawful activities”. According to police, Gauhar was a suspected ISI agent who was allegedly supplying explosives in India at the time. The Special Cell filed a chargesheet and he was deported to Pakistan. Mumtaz was arrested and later released on bail.

Police said she had recently moved court to apply for Indian citizenship.

A senior officer said, “We believe she had a partner in Delhi but was staying alone at the moment. We contacted the Special Cell to confirm the cases and her background.”

DCP Singh said that a team was sent to the spot and they are scanning CCTVs in the area for leads.