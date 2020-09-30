Delhi: Woman who lured scientist into ‘honey trap’ heads gang of 5

The arrests were made on Monday after a scientist in Noida was lured and kidnapped, and Rs 10 lakh was demanded as ransom from his family to release him.

A woman, arrested for allegedly luring a Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) scientist into what police are calling a ‘honey trap’ case, has targeted rich and influential individuals in the past too, officers in Noida said Tuesday. The woman, Sunita Gurjar (45), is the alleged mastermind of a gang involving four others, all men. The arrests were made on Monday after a scientist in Noida was lured and kidnapped, and Rs 10 lakh was demanded as ransom from his family to release him.

“Based on their questioning, the gang has been active for the past four-five months. The woman would identify and target individuals via a website. She would talk to the target and arrange a meeting. Once the person turned up, the accused would kidnap him and ask for ransom,” said Ranvijay Singh, ADCP, Gautam Budh Nagar.

According to police, more than five people appear to have been targeted so far, but did not file a complaint owing to “embarrassment”.

Sunita hails from Agahpur in Noida, where she was also known as Babli. In photos uploaded online, she can be seen standing next to BJP leaders. In one poster, she is seen thanking the party for appointing her as the ‘Mandal Adhyaksh’ of the BJP’s district women’s wing.

“Sunita never held any post and was possibly a part of the women’s wing. She has not been active for the last two-three years. We have a large registration base and anyone can join the party. The party was never aware of any of her other activities. She talked about social work mostly,” said Dimple Anand, general secretary and former in-charge of the Noida Mahila Morcha. Dimple features in some photographs with Sunita.

Police said Sunita is also a distant relative of Manveer Gurjar, winner of the 2018 edition of Bigg Boss. This connection had helped her get photographs with some Bollywood celebrities, police said.

Sunita, along with co-accused Deepak and Rakesh, made a fake website offering massage services in Noida. She would contact the person who approached a number given on the website. In initial conversations, she would evaluate if the person is wealthy, police said, adding she had rented a property in Sector 41 as an Oyo Hotel where the men would be brought. Oyo did not respond to a query sent by The Indian Express.

The DRDO scientist left his residence on Saturday evening after telling his wife he needed to purchase some items. According to police, when he went to meet Sunita, he was assaulted and held hostage in a vehicle before being taken to the hotel room.

The first ransom call was made to his wife on Saturday. Over the next few hours, the family tried to arrange the money. When the family could not arrange the ransom, they informed police and a case of kidnapping was filed in Sector 49 police station.

Based on surveillance, the accused’s vehicle was spotted close to the hotel. Police then intercepted the vehicle, a Honda City, and Deepak was arrested, while two others managed to escape. The hotel room was raided and the scientist was rescued, while Sunita and Rakesh were arrested.

