Toggle Menu
Delhi: Woman tries to set husband on fire, say policehttps://indianexpress.com/article/cities/delhi/delhi-woman-tries-to-set-husband-on-fire-say-police-5831132/

Delhi: Woman tries to set husband on fire, say police

When her husband fled the house, she jumped from the balcony and sustained injuries, said police.

delhi, delhi news, delhi woman tries to burn husband, woman tries to burn husband, wife burns husband, north east delhi, delhi police
The man told police that he was upset after he heard his wife “talking to another man and he snatched her phone”. (Representational Image)

A 30-year-old woman allegedly tried to set her husband on fire in North East Delhi’s New Usmanpur Monday. When her husband fled the house, she jumped from the balcony and sustained injuries, said police.

“We received a call at 4 pm. We reached the spot and found that the woman was rushed to a hospital by her neighbours. Her husband was drenched in petrol,” said a police officer.

The man told police that he was upset after he heard his wife “talking to another man and he snatched her phone”.

“Later, she poured a bottle of petrol on me. I got scared and ran,” the man told police.

A case has been registered at New Usmanpur police station, said police.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Thane: Collector orders building of road on water-filled stretch used by school kids
2 Two drown off Mumbai’s Arnala beach, one body yet to be recovered
3 Mumbai locals likely to be first to implement Centre’s ‘One Nation, One Card’ ticket system