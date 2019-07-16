Delhi: Woman tries to set husband on fire, say police

A 30-year-old woman allegedly tried to set her husband on fire in North East Delhi’s New Usmanpur Monday. When her husband fled the house, she jumped from the balcony and sustained injuries, said police.

“We received a call at 4 pm. We reached the spot and found that the woman was rushed to a hospital by her neighbours. Her husband was drenched in petrol,” said a police officer.

The man told police that he was upset after he heard his wife “talking to another man and he snatched her phone”.

“Later, she poured a bottle of petrol on me. I got scared and ran,” the man told police.

A case has been registered at New Usmanpur police station, said police.