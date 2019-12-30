Woman tries to get off moving train, gets dragged onto tracks

CCTV footage shows the woman setting a foot on the platform. CCTV footage shows the woman setting a foot on the platform.

A 28-year-old woman sustained severe injuries after she fell in the gap between a train and the platform at Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station Friday. The woman, Samudi, allegedly got into the wrong train and tried to jump onto the platform. However, she fell in the gap and one of her legs got crushed.

Police said the incident took place at 10.55 am Friday. Samudi, a resident of Chennai, was on her way home when she mistakenly boarded a train to Madgoan.

Krishan Kumar, Inspector at Nizamuddin railway station, said, “The train was leaving the platform when the woman realised her mistake. She tried to step onto the platform… In the attempt, she fell in the gap.”

CCTV footage shows the woman setting a foot on the platform. She then tries to jump but slips and falls in the gap. As the train moves, her body twists and goes under.

Kumar said they first stopped the train and sent a team to rescue the woman. Two RPF personnel, SI Kishan and Ct Satish, were part of rescue efforts.

Police personnel from the RPF said, “The policemen crawled to the other side and pulled out the woman. However, she had lost a leg. We called a CATS ambulance and rushed her to AIIMS Trauma Centre.”

Police said Samudi is stable and undergoing treatment at AIIMS. She lives in an ashram in Chennai and is married, added police. “She had come to visit a friend in Delhi and was going back home. She lives alone at the ashram due to a dispute with her husband and his family,” said a senior police officer.

A day after the incident, another passenger tried to jump from a moving train onto the platform and was saved by an RPF personnel. Police said the man and his son got onto the train. As his wife couldn’t make it, he and his son decided to jump off. While the son landed on the platform, the man slipped and nearly came under the train when the personnel saved him.

A month ago at the New Delhi railway station, a woman died while trying to board a moving train.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App