Delhi woman tied up, held at knifepoint, robbed of Rs 75 lakh

A case has been registered at Ashok Vihar police station under sections of robbery, robbery or dacoity accompanied by a deadly weapon, common intention of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. (Photo/AI-generated)

A woman was allegedly held at knifepoint by four men, tied up and robbed of Rs 75 lakh at her home in Northwest Delhi’s Ashok Vihar Wednesday.

Police are looking for the accused; no arrest has been made so far.

According to police, the incident came to light after a PCR call was received from E-Block in Phase I of Ashok Vihar. A police team reached the address and found that the woman had allegedly been restrained by the intruders before they fled with the cash.

Police said it appears the four men barged into the house and threatened the woman with a knife. They allegedly tied her hands and legs and escaped after taking the cash. The woman suffered minor abrasions and was taken for a medical examination, police said.