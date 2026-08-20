Delhi woman tied up, held at knifepoint, robbed of Rs 75 lakh

Police said four men forced their way into the woman’s Ashok Vihar home. They are yet to be arrested.

Written by: Sakshi Chand
3 min readAug 20, 2026 02:54 PM IST
A case has been registered at Ashok Vihar police station under sections of robbery, robbery or dacoity accompanied by a deadly weapon, common intention of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.A case has been registered at Ashok Vihar police station under sections of robbery, robbery or dacoity accompanied by a deadly weapon, common intention of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. (Photo/AI-generated)
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A woman was allegedly held at knifepoint by four men, tied up and robbed of Rs 75 lakh at her home in Northwest Delhi’s Ashok Vihar Wednesday.

Police are looking for the accused; no arrest has been made so far.

According to police, the incident came to light after a PCR call was received from E-Block in Phase I of Ashok Vihar. A police team reached the address and found that the woman had allegedly been restrained by the intruders before they fled with the cash.

Police said it appears the four men barged into the house and threatened the woman with a knife. They allegedly tied her hands and legs and escaped after taking the cash. The woman suffered minor abrasions and was taken for a medical examination, police said.

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A case has been registered at Ashok Vihar police station under sections of robbery, robbery or dacoity accompanied by a deadly weapon, common intention of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Police have formed several teams to identify and apprehend the suspects. Investigators are examining CCTV recordings from the neighbourhood and adjoining areas to establish the movements of the accused before and after the robbery.

Police are also working to ascertain how the suspects gained entry into the house and whether they had prior information about the cash being kept there.

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The incident comes amid a series of house robberies in the Capital in which residents have been targeted inside their homes by armed intruders.

Earlier this month, an elderly couple in North Delhi’s Roop Nagar was allegedly held hostage and assaulted by four armed men, who fled with valuables estimated to be worth more than Rs 1 crore. No arrest has been made in this case.

In another case reported in May, two men allegedly entered a house through an open front gate while a woman was alone inside. The accused overpowered her, tied her to a bed and took the keys to an almirah before allegedly fleeing with Rs 8 lakh in cash and jewellery from the locker.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sakshi Chand
Sakshi Chand
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Sakshi Chand is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. With over a decade of experience in investigative journalism, she is a leading voice on crime, the prison system, and institutional governance in the National Capital. Professional Background Specialization: Her reporting focus includes high-stakes crime, national security, prison reforms, and traffic governance. Key Coverage: She has been on the frontlines of major events such as the 2G spectrum case, the 2020 North-East Delhi riots, and communal clashes across Uttar Pradesh (Kasganj, Aligarh). Earlier Career: Before joining The Indian Express, she was a reporter for The Times of India. Personal Interests: Outside of her career in journalism, Sakshi is a National-level basketball player and coach, bringing a unique sporting discipline to her professional life. Major Recent Coverage (Late 2025) Her reporting in the latter half of 2025 has been dominated by a major terror investigation and administrative accountability: 1. The Red Fort Blast Investigation Throughout November and December 2025, Sakshi led the coverage of a car explosion near Delhi's Red Fort: Forensic Breakthroughs: She reported on the use of TATP and ammonium nitrate in the IED and identified the shops where raw materials were sourced (Nov 14-16, 2025). The "i20 Route": She meticulously tracked the journey of the vehicle used in the blast, tracing it to a Pulwama-based resident who entered Delhi via the Badarpur toll plaza (Nov 12, 2025). Victim Support: She recently reported on the Delhi Police providing a list of damaged vehicle owners to the Finance Ministry to expedite insurance claims for those caught in the blast (Dec 4, 2025). 2. Crime & Police Accountability "Crackdown on Extortion Gangs": In December 2025, she reported on a syndicate that was blackmailing traffic cops. Following five arrests, the Special CP directed officers to report all such attempts (Dec 12, 2025). "Corruption in the Ranks": She covered the arrest of five Delhi Police personnel by the Vigilance branch following a wave of public complaints (May 19, 2025). Cold Cases & International Murders: She has extensively tracked the case of a man who allegedly killed his wife in London and fled to India, reporting on his "Proclaimed Offender" status and the denial of his anticipatory bail (May 2025). 3. Governance & Public Policy "13,000 Homes for 90,000 Cops": A data-driven feature on why the majority of Delhi Police personnel are forced to live on rent despite the city's housing projects (May 4, 2025). Traffic Decongestion: Using her interest in urban logistics, she detailed how the Traffic Police eased congestion on Vikas Marg by switching off signals and creating U-turns (April 2, 2025). Signature Style Sakshi Chand is known for a data-driven and investigative approach. She frequently uses forensic reports, CCTV analysis, and administrative data to go beyond the "official version" of a crime story. Her work in prison reporting is particularly noted for highlighting the legal and humanitarian conditions of foreign detention centers and local jails. ... Read More

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