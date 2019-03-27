Delhi: Woman throws kids off terrace, police in dark

A day after a 34-year-old woman jumped off the terrace of her house, minutes after she threw her eight-year-old daughter and three-year-old son off the building, police have registered a case of murder and attempt to suicide against her.

Police, however, said they have not been able to ascertain the reason for the woman taking the extreme step, as she is still unconscious.

According to police, the woman’s husband told them that they argued frequently. “The husband was at home when the incident took place,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (east) Jasmeet Singh clarified.

Despite repeated attempts, the woman’s husband did not respond to calls or texts by The Indian Express.

On Monday night, the woman’s neighbour heard the girl fall. Another man, Sukant Singh Rajput, who called police on Monday, said: “I peeked out of my window and saw a man holding the girl in his arms. He was crying and asking whose girl it was.”

Rajput then ran towards the adjacent terrace where the woman landed minutes later. “She was conscious at the time. Her boy was bleeding and she kept telling us that she could not feel her legs.”

The woman’s neighbour and lawyer with the Delhi High Court, Zaffar Abbas, said: “I was speaking to my father when we heard the woman and her children fall.”

The lawyer’s wife Fiza Fatima said, “I saw her husband at the hospital. He kept telling police that he did not know why she jumped.”