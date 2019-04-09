Delhi: Woman strangled to death at home

A 57-year-old woman was allegedly strangled to death at her home in Rohini’s Sector 16 Monday afternoon. Police said the victim, Geeta Saxena, was alone at the house when the incident took place.

DCP (Rohini) S D Mishra said, “A chunni was tied around her neck. Gold rings, bangles and a chain that she used to wear were missing. There was, however, no break in. We suspect friendly entry into the house.”

Saxena is survived by her husband, Anand, who is an auto driver, and their two children.

A police officer said, “We are questioning several people and are not ruling out anyone’s involvement. It could have been a person the victim knew.”

Police said a case under IPC sections 302 and 394 has been registered and the post-mortem will be conducted on Tuesday.

“So far, it seems she died of strangulation, but we will know better when the autopsy report comes out,” said Mishra.