Delhi: Woman ‘strangled by driver’ in CR Park

A 36-year-old woman was allegedly strangled to death in South Delhi’s C R Park by her driver. Police arrested the accused, Sachin, after the woman’s six-year-old daughter informed them that he was present when her mother was killed.

According to police, the deceased was identified as Kimmi Bassi and was staying with her two children and husband in C R Park area. Her husband has an eatery in Paharganj. “The incident came to light on November 2 after police received a PCR call that a woman was found dead inside her house. She was taken to AIIMS hospital where she was declared brought dead and doctor informed the police about the bruise marks over her neck,” a senior police officer said.

Her body was sent to the mortuary for the postmortem and doctors suggested an unnatural death. Police are waiting for the final autopsy report, but they lodged an FIR of murder. “During investigation, the investigation team met with the family members of the deceased and her six-year-old daughter informed the police that their driver, Sachin, was present at the spot,” an officer said.

Several teams were formed to look for Sachin and he switched off his phone. “With the help of technical surveillance, police conducted several raids and arrested Sachin,” the officer said.