Delhi: Woman stages robbery at home, injures herself with hammer to make it convincing

The DCP said that during sustained interrogation, the woman confessed that she committed the robbery along with a friend, Jitender (30). (Representational)

On Sunday, when a 58-year-old man returned to his North Delhi home, he found his wife’s hands and legs tied with a rope, an injury on her forehead, a hammer in the room, and missing gold jewellery and Rs 2.18 lakh from the locker. After a quick PCR call about the alleged robbery, he rushed her to the hospital for treatment.

Two days later, Delhi Police arrested the man’s wife for allegedly “staging the robbery with a friend as well as getting herself hit on the forehead with a hammer to make it convincing”.

Police said that Ramesh, who earns an income by renting out property, got married to the woman, identified as Pooja (30), a month ago. “He got home, saw her in that condition, untied her and called the police. An FIR was registered at Sarai Rohilla police station. After the woman returned from the hospital, she was examined and there were many contradictions in her statement,” said DCP (North) Anto Alphonse.

The DCP said that during sustained interrogation, the woman confessed that she committed the robbery along with a friend, Jitender (30).

“She injured herself on the forehead, tied her hands and legs to mislead the police. Both the woman and her accomplice have been arrested.

The money and the gold jewellery have been recovered,” said the DCP.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd